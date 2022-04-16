Discover the Sweetness of Nature
Experience the difference with Berry Patch Honeybee Farm , you'll be pleasantly surprised.
We are on a mission to revolutionize the way people live, work. Our vision is to create a world where everyone has access to great products and services that enhance their lives.
We offer a wide range of services that are designed to meet the needs of our customers. From pollution service, honeybee removal, Queens for sale. And of course our delicious Honey.
This year we are excited to offering our Moblie Honey Exstracting services for all the busy beekeeper that don't have time to extract their honey, just dont have the equipment needed.
Our team is made up of experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing exceptional service. We work closely with our clients to understand their needs and provide tailored solutions that exceed their expectations.
We love our customers, so feel free to call anytime . Please understand we maybe in the bee hives and can't always answer. But leave a msg and we will get back as soon as possible.
Berrypatchhoneybeefarm@Gmail.com Or call us at 850 661 9320
